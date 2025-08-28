How long does it take to beat Metal Gear Solid Delta?

When it comes to how long it takes to beat Metal Gear Solid Delta it took me 19 and a half hours. However there's some caveats to the length of this MGS 3 Snake Eater remake, and you might be facing a completely different time depending on a few variables, so let's take a look at your options.

How long is MGS Delta Snake Eater?

(Image credit: Konami)

As I mentioned, it took me 19.5 hours to finish Metal Gear Solid Delta but there's a few conditions there. Firstly I've played it before so I knew where to to go and what to do. So if you've never played it before you might run a little longer.



I also went semi-completionist in terms of non-lethally killing bosses (there are three ways to defeat The End in MGS Delta, for example). So you might actually cut some time off if you just want to race through and see the credits as quickly as possible.



Considering various factors these are my estimates on completion times for Metal Gear Solid Delta:

15-16 hours - basic speedy play through taking little or no time for extras.

20 hours - semi-completionist playthrough taking some time to be non-lethal (including bosses), and explore to find a few secrets.

25+ hours - full 100% playthrough trying to get everything. As somethings can be missed, and some items only unlock on completion this could easily double.

If you need some help then I've written some Metal Gear Solid Delta tips from my first play though that guide a few things. We've also got the answers to the MGS Delta quiz on what MGS game you like to help you pick the best starting gear.

However you approach things you're looking broadly at about a 20 hour completion time for MGS Delta, plus or minus five hours depending on how much you want cut corners or do more.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.