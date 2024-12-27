In 1997, Hideo Kojima said the "one thing" he wanted to avoid in Metal Gear Solid was "tedious" cutscenes with characters "blabbering at each other for 4 or 5 minutes"

If there's one thing Hideo Kojima is known for, it's his near movie-length cutscenes in his games. As it turns out, that wasn't originally how he planned to make video games.

In a 1997 interview originally published in Famitsu (uncovered by Shmupulations ), Kojima says "The one thing I want to avoid, though, are those tedious scenes where characters are just blabbering at each other for 4 or 5 minutes." All you can do is laugh when you read that given how long the cutscenes are in Kojima's games these days.

According to Barrier Four , three of the five longest cutscenes in video games appear in Kojima projects. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has a 24-minute one, but that's lightwork compared to the others higher on the list. Death Stranding has one that's 31 minutes.

I remember watching my housemate play Death Stranding during lockdown and it felt like I was sat for a film. I enjoyed it thoroughly, but I can see why that's not everyone's cup of tea.

Metal Gear Solid 4 really takes the cake, though. It has a cutscene that's a whopping 71 minutes long. That's the length of some horror movies.

Kojima did preface his early quote with the following: "I'm worried about the cinematic presentation. In order to make the direction effective, I feel like I may have to add unskippable cutscenes. The story for Metal Gear is very complicated, so I think cutscenes will be necessary." So, we can clearly see he decided to lean into the skid rather than find a workaround.

He adds, "For Metal Gear, too, I'm trying to get as close to film as possible. What I mean by that is an expansive, well-written setting, making the polygon characters 'act', and lighting effects [...] When you've finished Metal Gear, I want you to feel like 'ah… I understand now.' That's my goal. In that sense, too, it's a cinematic or literary experience."

I'm a big fan of cutscenes. While it's great when a game can tell its story through gameplay and the environment, sometimes it's nice to just sit back and watch the drama unfold. One of my favorite video games, Jak 2: Renegade, held the record for the most cutscenes in a video game at the time, and I think it's what marked Naughty Dog's shift into a studio known for telling great stories. I'm excited to see what the team does with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet .