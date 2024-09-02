Hideo Kojima celebrates Metal Gear Solid 5's 9th anniversary by remembering how he did basically "everything"

Hideo Kojima has celebrated Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain's ninth anniversary by pointing out that he did basically everything surrounding the game and its promotion.

Somehow, yesterday, September 1, marked the ninth anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 5's launch. To mark the occasion, game director Kojima has taken to Twitter to remind everyone that he did far more than just direct the actual game itself - he also did "promotional videos," "trailers, key visuals, package," and "concepts, layouts, checking."

I edit and create the promotional videos myself. Trailers, key visuals, package, I do all of that too. Concepts, layouts, checking, all that. I worked directly with Kyle on the MGSV logo. I always work in-house, without outsourcing to PR agencies or outside agencies. For me, the… pic.twitter.com/ue8pLnu2ADSeptember 1, 2024

"It includes everything. That's my style," Kojima adds to conclude the tweet above. Kojima has long been relatively famed for personally editing the trailers for his games, so I doubt there'll be anyone out there who didn't already know that bit of information. There might be fewer people who know he also oversees aspects like "concepts" and "checking."

Not content with just one tweet, Kojima adds the follow-up tweet just below, revealing that "it's tough to do all these while making the game at the same time," but he believes this is "part of my works." Finally, as if doing all that wasn't enough, Kojima also oversees all of the merchandising surrounding his games, which definitely isn't a common role for a game director.

It’s tough to do all these while making the game at the same time, but I believe these are all part of my works. Not all, but most of the merch too. https://t.co/202srsIENLSeptember 1, 2024

So there you have it - Kojima did "everything," or close enough to that, for the last mainline Metal Gear Solid title. Perhaps, when Metal Gear Solid 5's tenth anniversary roles around in 2025, the game director will finally spill the beans on some juicy cut content surrounding The Phantom Pain - Lord knows the Metal Gear community has waited long enough.

Take a look at our Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater preview for our hands-on experience with Konami's remake.