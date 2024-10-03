A Metal Gear Solid 1 remake can't be done in the same way Konami remade Metal Gear Solid Delta, producers say

Potential future Metal Gear remakes won't be done in the same style as the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, according to producers working on the series.

Speaking to Famitsu, in quotes translated via Google and reliable fan translator Genki, producer Noriaki Okamura said if the team were to remake the original Metal Gear Solid, or MG1 or 2, some aspects wouldn't work with the same "methodology" as Metal Gear Solid Delta, including the "redesign of the levels."

Okamura elaborates that several parts would "have to be created anew" if Konami were to revisit the OG Metal Gear Solid or the even older, top-down, solid-less Metal Gears - compared to the method they used for Metal Gear Solid 3's remake, which retains the same basic layout as its 2004 source material, only with a 2024 facelift. Metal Gear Solid Delta developers even went so far as to say the remake is "almost too faithful" to the original. I can't imagine they'd retain Metal Gear's camera angles with the same enthusiasm.

But that's all hypothetical, and Okamura is quick to point out that the team wants to see how Metal Gear Solid Delta is received before moving on to future games in the series. Konami is focused on preserving everything that's come before for now.

"At the time, the number of staff who worked with the original team has decreased considerably," Okamura continues. "Before anyone else is gone, we want to create a path to preserve the Metal Gear series for the next 10 or 50 years." Fellow series producer Yuji Koresumi added that they want to make all MGS games playable on PC so people can access them 10 or 20 years from now, which is in line with the company's comments on a Metal Gear Solid 4 rerelease, too.

