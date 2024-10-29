Dragon Age: The Veilguard went for stylized art, but Mass Effect 5 project director says the sci-fi RPG "is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it"

Mass Effect 5 is side-stepping the debate that Dragon Age: The Veilguard kicked up with its more stylized art by sticking to the sci-fi RPG's established look.

That comes from project director Michael Gamble, who has been talking to fans on Twitter following Dragon Age: The Veilguard's reviews going live. In reply to one person asking BioWare not to "Pixar" Mass Effect like it apparently did with Dragon Age, Gamble says there aren't any plans to change how the sci-fi RPG series approaches visuals.

"I'm not sure I agree with the Pixar thing, but Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it," he says.

More broadly, Gamble says that while Mass Effect and Dragon Age come from the same studio, they're different games requiring different handling.

"Lots of people asking me about Mass Effect now that Veilguard reviews are out, and Oct 31 is close," he says. "Both are from the studio, but Mass Effect is Mass Effect. How you bring a sci-fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs... and has to have different kinds of love."

Gamble also says he won't say much more for now but will say that, regarding tone, Mass Effect "will maintain the mature tone of the original trilogy."

Regardless of whatever the next Mass Effect game ends up being called, development has largely rumbled on behind the scenes aside from an odd tease on N7 Day, which just so happens to be November 7. Thankfully, "development has been proceeding very well," so hopefully it's not too long until we see more of it now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release.

