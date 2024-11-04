The LoL MMO has "a lot of momentum" and "a great direction," despite going dark for a reset earlier this year

The LoL MMO "is making a lot of momentum" after its reboot, according to Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill.

Speaking to Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont during the League of Legends Worlds Finals on Saturday (via PCGamesN), Merrill was asked if could provide any kind of update on the LoL MMO. In response, he said that Riot is "working hard on it," and that "it's the project I've spent, personally, the most amount of time on."

"I really think the team has a great direction now and is making a lot of momentum," Merrill continued. That's good news for a project that's had a rocky couple of years. First announced nearly four years ago because Riot thought it would probably leak anyway, the project lost its lead developer - former Blizzard developer Greg Street - in March 2023. A year after that, we got our most recent update on the game, which Riot told us was being "reset," and "going dark" for a long time.

A touch of optimism remained even in that message, but it remains hard to get any sense of what Riot's internal workings on the project look like - not least because, prior to his departure, Street told fans that the company would have no qualms about cancelling the LoL MMO if it wasn't "good enough."

Merrill notes the "expectations" that he knows fans have for the project, and says that Riot is "going to try not to disappoint," but it doesn't seem like we're likely to get anything more concrete than that for some time yet.

Last year, I said I was starting to get really worried about my most-anticipated MMO - and I'm still not feeling much better about it.