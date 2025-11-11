Kirby Air Riders' fan-favorite racer is a hilariously fast, oversized hamster named Rick who's been dominating beta lobbies: "Why is THIS the face of carnage and destruction?"

"No matter what angle you take a photo from, he's just hopelessly adorable"

Kirby Air Riders
Kirby Air Riders' beta last weekend proved one major fact about the upcoming racer: Rick is eternal.

One of Mario Kart World's biggest impacts was the sheer amount of little Mario freaks included on the roster, with the likes of Para-Biddybud, Cataquack, and Sidestepper making up the ranks alongside the iconic Mario roster.

LOOK AT HIM GO

This has led to Rick flooding the online servers, with Automaton pointing out that players are enamored with the big goofy hamster and his hilariously fast speed. One user shows a clip of Rick breaking the speed of sound and launching himself off the sky island City Trail takes place on. This has also led to fanart of Rick and his sheer power to appear online.

Others, however, fear the mighty Rick. One Twitter user posts a picture of him, saying: "Rick is a beast and it's lowkey frying me. Why is THIS the face of carnage and destruction?" Another asks, "kirby air riders is STUPID why can Rick do this," showing the king flying through portals at light speed.

Another user points out that outside of his fast speed and hilarious Special, Rick has some really fun details, noting that "every time Rick accelerates, he claps his little paws, and during captures, he gobbles up enemies with both hands. He’s got such short limbs that he ends up riding on his belly when on his scooter. His enormous hamster bum also always faces the screen. No matter what angle you take a photo from, he's just hopelessly adorable."