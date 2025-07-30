This fan-made remake of classic JRPG Mother 1 has been fading in and out of existence for over 18 years, and it's finally set to release next year
The unofficial EarthBound Beginnings Remake has been a long time coming
Fans have been working on an unofficial remake of JRPG classic Mother for over 18 years now, and a number of iterations later, the latest version is finally eyeing up a release next year, and it already looks way better than the Wii U port Nintendo gave us a decade ago.
Although it was first released in Japan in 1989, fans overseas didn't get an English translation of Mother 1 until 2015, when a localized version was released on the Wii U Virtual Console as EarthBound Beginnings. However, many years before this – in January 2007, to be exact – one fan who went by Tomato began working on an unofficial version.
As documented on the upcoming remake's FAQ page, Tomato's development only lasted for a few months, but in 2010 a different fan, H.S, began working on his own version. Unfortunately, after almost 10 years, he "vanished from the community with no trace," leaving no files behind.
It was only in late 2021 that in an effort from the PK Hack community to "gather and archive all maps, sprites, music, and other assets created over the past decade for the project" spurred on a new developer, Gabbi, to pretty much start the whole thing "from scratch."
Highlighted by GoNintendo, the latest fan-made EarthBound Beginnings Remake project got a new trailer a few days ago, showing off the delightful 16-bit take on the NES classic, and as a ROM hack of EarthBound, this obviously looks very much like 1994 SNES game.
That's the whole idea, as the devs are "trying to imitate the original Mother 2 developers, in sprite style, tileset/map style, music, and programming" to imagine a scenario in which "EarthBound had been a massive hit and had seen an official re-release with both games in one box" – not counting the actual Mother 1 + 2 on the GBA, of course.
As well as the prettier visuals, perhaps the best bit about the remake is its updated gameplay. Answering the question of "will random encounters be reduced," the devs say that "since this game is a ROM hack of EarthBound, it won't have the same gameplay as the original."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
We can see a glimpse of an enemy in the overworld in the trailer (around 37 seconds in), so it doesn't sound like our adventure will be halted by random encounters seemingly every five seconds this time. The encounter rate was so high before that it almost stopped me from playing the 2015 EarthBound Beginnings port, so this is a massive relief.
Notably, this isn't the only fan-made Mother project in the works. There's also Mother: Encore – a "re-imagining" that's in development from a different team. It's not 100% complete yet, but back in 2023, it got a demo that's still being updated (seriously, the most recent update was two days ago).
Meanwhile, the Earthbound Beginnings Remake won't be getting a demo, but it's currently set to launch on June 14, 2026. So, there's still quite a wait, but at this point, what's another 11 months?
In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of the best JRPGs you can play today.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.