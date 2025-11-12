Octopath Traveler 0 gets new demo on all consoles and PC from Square Enix, "and yes – progress does carry over to the full game"

With just a few weeks to go now before the big release of Octopath Traveler 0, Square Enix is gearing up for its long-awaited launch with a new free demo – one that allows players to experience the first few hours of the JRPG.

If you're anything like me, then you can't wait to get stuck into Octopath Traveler 0, with its 100-hour main story and very unique town-building system – and thankfully, you don't have to anymore. Unveiled during yesterday's PlayStation State of Play Japan (and further discussed in a new Square Enix blog post), a free demo is now up for grabs, allowing fans to experience a solid little chunk of the JRPG's beginning. With the full release right around the corner, that's not a bad deal.

"This generous chunk of game lets you play through the opening prologue, and play through the first chapter of multiple story arcs… or for three hours. Whichever comes first," as the announcement post reads. That isn't all, though – players don't need to worry about their saves come the official December 4 launch. "And yes – progress does carry over to the full game," confirms the Octopath Traveler 0 developer.

Octopath Traveler 0 - Story Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

The exciting news doesn't end there. The post on Sony's webpage also unveils a brand-new trailer, providing a bit of fresh insight into the lengthy "brilliant story" Octopath Traveler 0 boasts. Unsurprisingly, the prequel looks stunning – and comments on the video from fans echo my own impressions. "Oh, that's awesome," exclaims one, while another says, "Big shoes to fill. Octopath Traveler 2 is one of the best JRPGs ever made."

They're not wrong, are they? We can check if the shoes have been filled for ourselves now, too, with the demo – and it doesn't matter whether you're on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or the Nintendo Switch, as it's available to download and play on all platforms. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a prologue to enjoy and (hopefully) an opening chapter to get through before next month rolls around.

Searching for something else to get excited over? Here are the best new games releasing this year and beyond to wishlist while you wait for Octopath Traveler 0.