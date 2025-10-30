Nobody told Octopath Traveler 0 devs they'd make an extreme town building system, so they guessed it was a mistake before the JRPG's producer said it "absolutely" wasn't: "I thought it would be only logical"

It seems that no one is prepared for the town-building system in Octopath Traveler 0 once it releases December 4 – not even its devs, apparently. Game director Yasuhiro Kidera himself was surprised.

Was it really supposed to be so elaborate? "The development team asked Suzuki numerous times if, 'We'll really be taking it this far?' But his stance was: 'absolutely,'" Kidera recalls in an interview with Automaton, talking about producer Hirohito Suzuki. "So we carried on with development as is."

Suzuki would likely be able to empathize. "Now that I look at Octopath Traveler 0 once again," he says, "I feel like it kind of ended up being a blend of two different games in one – an RPG and a slow life simulator."

