Yet another JRPG behemoth is making me confront my mortality as Octopath Traveler 0 reveals 100-hour main story with 30-40% new content compared to the prequel it's remaking

Octopath Traveler 0, Square Enix's upcoming reimagining of the mobile prequel Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, is the next in a long line of gargantuan JRPGs threatening to consume my entire life. Newly revealed details suggest you'll need as much as 100 hours just to beat the main campaign - and a good chunk of that is brand new content separate from the original game.

Producer Hirohito Suzuki revealed these new details in a machine-translated interview with Famitsu (via Stealth), saying, "If you go straight through the main story, it takes about 100 hours. It's a bit long, isn't it?

A bit long? I am really hoping there was an error in translation there, because if it really takes 100 hours to beeline through the main quest, that's not just a bit long, that's absurd. And get this, Suzuki seemed to mock me for the fact that I'll almost certainly be spending my entire holiday break playing this thing.

"It's being released in December, so I'd be happy if you could take your time playing it over the New Year holidays."

Yeah, thanks, Suzuki, I'll go ahead and cancel plans with my family now.

To be fair, both mainline Octopath Traveler games are chonky boys, but nowhere near 100 hours for the main quest, making this remake/reimagining/whatever potentially the longest entry in the series by a huge margin.

Suzuki also said that about 30-40% of that formidable main quest is brand new content that wasn't in Champions of the Continent, adding, "the main story was well-received in Conquerors of the Continent, so we've intentionally left some parts untouched, but we've made bold changes where necessary."

Now if you'll excuse me, I have some horror games to finish playing before Octopath Traveler 0 takes over my life starting December 4.

Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 are two of my favorite turn-based RPGs, but I'm not sure how I'm going to go back to them after falling in love with Octopath Traveler 0's town-building mode.