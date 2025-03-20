New trailer for JRPG-inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 teases what the character played by Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart actor is all about
Lumiere's favorite princess?
A new character trailer for the upcoming JRPG-inspired game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has finally revealed hints about the character played by Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart actor.
As part of the Future Game Show Spring Showcase, actor Jennifer English takes a break from hosting duties to introduce a Clair Obscur trailer that explores the background of her character, Maelle. Alongside her motivations and playstyle, we also glimpse other fun parts of her character, like alternative outfits – crucial for the fashion-minded among us.
- Wishlist Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Steam now
As for her background, Maelle is described as having difficulty connecting with others. It's partly because she has never felt at home in Lumiere after being orphaned at the age of three. She has, however, come to appreciate her foster brother Gustave, played by Daredevil actor Charlie Cox.
- Saving the world with a baguette? "A joke that went too far," shares Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's creative director, as we talk Final Fantasy, Persona, and more
- Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart actor and her real-life partner "are finally playing opposite each other" in this gorgeous fantasy action game set in "shattered" London
By the time Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 begins, Maelle is the youngest among the Expeditioners at 16. Unlike the rest of them, she views the Expedition as a chance to explore the world outside Lumiere and hopefully discover herself in the process. As for where that journey takes her, we need only wait and see.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a world inspired by Belle Époque France where a mysterious entity known as the Paintress awakes once a year to paint upon a monolith. The catch, however, is that they paint a number that causes everyone of the same age to turn to smoke and fade away.
That's where you come in. No one else has succeeded previously, but it's down to you to lead an expedition of brave souls to put an end to the Paintress once and for all.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out on April 24.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Persona 4 fans are in shambles as website domain for "p4re" appears, potentially following in the footsteps of the Persona 3 Reload announcement
2024's best single-player game Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to be 2025's best multiplayer game as one modder works to add online co-op to the JRPG