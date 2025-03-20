New trailer for JRPG-inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 teases what the character played by Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart actor is all about

A new character trailer for the upcoming JRPG-inspired game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has finally revealed hints about the character played by Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart actor.

As part of the Future Game Show Spring Showcase, actor Jennifer English takes a break from hosting duties to introduce a Clair Obscur trailer that explores the background of her character, Maelle. Alongside her motivations and playstyle, we also glimpse other fun parts of her character, like alternative outfits – crucial for the fashion-minded among us.



As for her background, Maelle is described as having difficulty connecting with others. It's partly because she has never felt at home in Lumiere after being orphaned at the age of three. She has, however, come to appreciate her foster brother Gustave, played by Daredevil actor Charlie Cox.

By the time Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 begins, Maelle is the youngest among the Expeditioners at 16. Unlike the rest of them, she views the Expedition as a chance to explore the world outside Lumiere and hopefully discover herself in the process. As for where that journey takes her, we need only wait and see.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a world inspired by Belle Époque France where a mysterious entity known as the Paintress awakes once a year to paint upon a monolith. The catch, however, is that they paint a number that causes everyone of the same age to turn to smoke and fade away.

That's where you come in. No one else has succeeded previously, but it's down to you to lead an expedition of brave souls to put an end to the Paintress once and for all.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out on April 24.



