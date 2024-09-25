Metaphor: ReFantazio's Prologue demo is rolling out now, and save data will carry over into the Persona developer's new JRPG

A Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue demo is rolling out on all systems ahead of the game's October 11 release date.

Atlus subsidiary and Persona 5 developer Studio Zero announced the free demo earlier today, tweeting that "the trial version of Metaphor will be available for free on all compatible devices starting from now on!" Exactly what time the demo will launch worldwide is unknown, but it's already started to go live in some parts of Asia.

The PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S demo versions are out in places like Hong Kong, Korea, and Japan - and one Xbox store page reveals that the demo "allows users to play the opening section of the game," though some of it "differs from the full version." The demo clocks in at 59.3GB on Xbox and about 23GB on PS5, and can also be "played repeatedly."

More importantly to people who only have time to play one or two monstrously big JRPGs a year, save data from your demo's run will carry over into the full version of Metaphor: ReFantazio when it launches. If you're planning on picking up the fantasy epic anyway, there's no harm in getting a little head start on a game that's rivalling Persona 5's epic 100-hour runtime.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, Metaphor: ReFantazio's Prologue demo hasn't unlocked just yet, but it should hit Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation sometime today.

Maybe stay near a toilet if you're planning on jumping into today's demo, though. Metaphor: ReFantazio's very first trailer basically slapped us across the face with how stunningly stylish the whole thing was, but those poster-worthy menus sometimes have the unintended affect of sending your bladder into a frenzy, as Nier Automata's Yoko Taro almost wet himself after playing the game, and no, he "didn't get any money" for saying that.

