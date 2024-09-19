Metaphor: ReFantazio devs say the JRPG's high-stakes elections are just like driving a race car, which is why they're sponsoring F1's most lovable losers

I once thought I was the only one sitting in the Venn diagram showing the overlap between JRPG enjoyers and F1 fans, but it seems I was very much wrong. At least, that's what the studio behind Metaphor: ReFantazio is hoping, because Atlus is sponsoring Haas F1 Team in promotion of the game.

Yes, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix will see Kevin Magnussen's car adorned with a sticker showing Metaphor's nameless protagonist, while Nico Hülkenburg's car will feature a sticker with, of course, the character Hulkenberg.

If you're not familiar with Formula 1, you can think of Haas as, essentially, the sport's most lovable losers. They're not always at the bottom of the championship standings - this year, they're currently seventh - but there's always a hangdog vibe about the team that makes them equally easy to root for and poke fun at. That sense is certainly aided by their former team principal's foul-mouthed, fan-favorite appearances on Netflix's Drive to Survive documentary, and Magnussen and Hülkenberg's now-infamous history with one another.

With that in mind, the quotes from the press release announcing this partnership are kind of unbelievable. "Overcoming fear and anxiety is a central theme in Metaphor: ReFantazio," Atlus marketing boss Irvin Ducournau says, "and being featured on the racecars of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen - drivers known for defying the impossible - perfectly mirrors our game, where players beat the odds in their chase for the crown in the Royal Tournament."

Yes, indeed, I would say that "fear and anxiety" are emotions that I, as a fan, closely associate with Haas. Just think about that time Hülkenberg had to face down a veritable roasting from a group of children who couldn't believe he'd never won a race.

"Partnering with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team ahead of the Singapore GP is a natural fit," Ducournau continues, "as the high-stakes nature of Formula 1 aligns seamlessly with the competitive election mechanic in the game, where players gain followers in their own race for victory."

"This hotly anticipated game is visually spectacular and filled with all the speed, suspense and excitement you would expect from a Grand Prix weekend," Haas marketing boss Mark Morrell, who I'd wager could not tell you what the letters JRPG stand for, says. "It’s our first partnership of this kind and we’re looking forward to sharing the exhilarating world of Metaphor: ReFantazio with racing fans."

I don't know if this partnership makes me more interested in either Metaphor: ReFantazio or the Singapore Grand Prix, but I can tell you that when I play the JRPG I will be shouting "oooooolkenberrrg" every time Hulkenberg is onscreen.

There's no reason you can't be into both the best JRPGs and the best racing games. I just hope the Hulkenberg Hülkenberg livery shows up in an F1 24 update.