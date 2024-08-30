Nier creator Yoko Taro says Persona devs' new JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is "so stylish I almost wet myself," and no, he "didn't get any money" to say that

New Atlus JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is fast approaching, and it seems it's already been given a seal of approval from Nier creator Yoko Taro, who claims that the game is "so stylish I almost wet myself." That's, uh, promising.

This slightly unusual but undoubtedly high praise comes from a new video posted on the official atlustube YouTube channel, in which Taro gets his hands on the JRPG and shares his (clearly enthusiastic) thoughts. As translated and reported by Automaton , the "It's so stylish I almost wet myself" quote was said in relation to Metaphor: ReFantazio's glorious UI. Following the trend set by the likes of Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload, its menus are ridiculously cool, perhaps because, as previously revealed by director Katsura Hashino, Atlus' UI designers are paid very well .

Taro goes on to mention that he gets "the feeling that it has been polished," and adds: "I really feel like I had the opportunity to play a next-generation game. While I was playing, I kept thinking this must have cost serious money!"

Speaking of money, before even getting into his compliments, Taro clarifies that he has "no connection to Atlus" and "didn't get any money" to appear in the video. "I'm just a middle-aged dude who showed up," he adds. So, it really seems like he's a genuine fan of what he's played so far.

I had the chance to play the first hour of Metaphor: ReFantazio myself at Gamescom 2024, and while I might not have used quite the same phrasing that Taro did about the game's stylish visuals and UI, I totally understand where he's coming from – it really is gorgeous. It's set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 11 – for JRPG fans, that day can't come soon enough.

