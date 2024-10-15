Metaphor: ReFantazio rewards JRPG players with buffs and bonuses for using the toilet and remembering to shower

Atlus' new JRPG hit Metaphor: ReFantazio offers loads of ways for you to quickly strengthen your protagonist and his party , but perhaps the funniest of them all is handed out as a reward for practicing good hygiene.

Fighting in battles isn't the only way to earn EXP in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as after you get access to your Gauntlet Runner (your four-legged method of transportation around Euchronia) your protagonist is soon able to hop into the on-board shower to freshen up. Doing so, for whatever reason, also nets him a small amount of EXP. It's nothing major, but every little helps, and you can't help but feel it's sending a bit of a message to those playing at home with the dialogue, "I need to stay hygienic to help facilitate living as a group."

That's not the only way you can boost your protagonist's powers while simply living his life, either, as for whatever reason, using the Gauntlet Runner's toilet on an Idlesday will permanently buff his Luck stat by one. You can only do this once per Idlesday, and I have no idea why this helps him in such a tangible way, but it's hilariously one of the easiest ways to get some guaranteed boosts to your critical hit rate. This has also led to some very funny PSAs such as the one from Reddit below, imploring that fellow players "don't forget to use the bathroom." Good advice both in and outside the game, really.

The best part about both of these activities is that no in-game time passes when you do them, so you're not missing out on doing anything else like hanging out with Strohl, Hulkenberg and the others. So, there's no excuse not to stay clean, folks. Funnily enough, those aren't even the only cleanliness-related buffs you can get, as there's also a bath cask to unlock later in the game that can be used in combination with bath salts for even more permanent stat boosts (that one does pass the time, though, so keep an eye on that in-game calendar and balance things accordingly).

Be sure to check out our Metaphor: ReFantazio review to find out why it's one of this year's best JRPGs.