JRPG lovers are "migrating away from Fandom" to unite the Trails and Ys communities in an independent wiki, following in the footsteps of Zelda and Silksong fans before them

Another set of gaming communities are migrating away from Fandom wiki hosting, as Ys and Trails wikis are joining forces to create a new, united wiki dedicated to all of Falcom's cult JRPG classics.

"Good news: the Kiseki Wiki is migrating away from Fandom," contributor G4an says on Bluesky. "The better news? Our friends at Ys Wiki are joining us to collectively form the Falcom Wiki, your future home for all Falcom lore." The folks behind the "less active" Gagharv and Tokyo Xanadu wikis are also going to be part of the new project.

Falcom has been around since the '80s, and these days it's one of the premier purveyors of old-school JRPG vibes. Series like Trails (or Kiseki, as it's known in Japan) and Ys don't have the flashy looks of, say, a Final Fantasy, but they do have strong mechanics, memorable characters, and extensive worldbuilding – exactly the sorts of things you'd want a robust wiki to track.

Fandom offers free wiki hosting, making it a popular spot for communities to gather and collate information about their favorite games. But, as the service has grown over the years, its ads have gotten more intrusive and draining on browser resources, which often makes navigation a nightmare for users.

That's why communities like the Zelda Wiki and Hollow Knight Wiki have increasingly been migrating away from Fandom, and even dev-supported wikis like those for Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, and Terraria have been moving to other hosts. To its credit, Fandom quite explicitly allows forks of the wikis it hosts, making it relatively easy for editors to take the content elsewhere.

"In the coming weeks, we will focus our efforts on the new Falcom Wiki and will cease all contributions to the Kiseki Wiki," G4an says in an announcement at the top of the existing Kiseki Wiki homepage. "If you’re curious about what this fork means for the Kiseki Wiki, I encourage you to review Fandom's forking policy. In short, the Kiseki Wiki will remain intact and accessible for future editors, but we are not permitted to promote or advertise the new wiki here, and our administrator rights will be revoked once the fork is complete."

Wherever the wikis live, Falcom fans are in the midst of a feast. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter launches soon and already has a banger of a demo, Ys X: Proud Nordics launches in English early next year, as does Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta. Clearly, there's going to be plenty of new material to keep the wiki editors busy.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't miss any of the best JRPGs you can play today.