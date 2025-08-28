After 16 JRPGs across 37 years, the long-running Ys series is finally localizing the Nintendo Switch remaster of its overlooked PS Vita gem next year

A Japan-exclusive Nintendo Switch game in the Ys series is getting an official English translation next year.

Back on the PS Vita, series stewards Nihon Falcom dropped Ys: Memories of Celceta more than a decade ago, but the JRPG powerhouse returned to the overlooked gem just last year with a Nintendo Switch exclusive remaster called Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta.

The developer and publisher XSEED Games have now announced a localized version of the "renewed" game, this time somewhat confusingly called Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta, coming early next year only on the original Switch (and the Switch 2 via back compat.)

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Improvements between this upcoming Switch port and the original PS Vita release seem quite minimal apart from a toggle that lets you choose between the unchanged soundtrack and a "newly recorded, re-interpreted version." That aside, Revelations in Celceta "retains the unique strategic action-combat and robust mapping system encouraging exploration that made the original a classic," according to a press release.

There's no word on how much a standard edition will cost, but the Day One Edition will retail for $60 and come with a copy of Revelations in Celceta, a set of keychains, a two-disc soundtrack, a cloth map, and five art cards.

The real reason to jump into the 2012 RPG is because, chronologically, it "immediately follows the events of Ys X," the last mainline game in the series. Plus, it's also a nice little history lesson since it "laid the groundwork for gameplay systems that would be seen in Ys VIII and beyond."

