Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions

The devs behind the viral roguelike are directly partnering with the community on this wiki

Vampire Survivors
(Image credit: Poncle)

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has just launched a new official wiki for the viral roguelike, which promises an ad-free browsing experience. The wiki has been developed in collaboration with the game's community, and will get information on new updates before anyplace else thanks to that connection.

You can browse the new Vampire Survivors wiki here. "Yes, it's completely free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way when trying to find what you need," the devs explain in a Reddit post. "It's also fully functional on mobile too. You can expect info on every new VS update to appear here first before anywhere else, thanks to our Wiki helpers. It will be open to contributions and we will help to confirm and provide any technical information, but wont interfere with things like trivia and speculations because that's something for all of you to have fun with!"

Official Vampire Survivors Wiki | OUT NOW - YouTube
The wiki most Vampire Survivors fans would have previously been checking would likely have been the unofficial one hosted by Fandom. Fandom, of course, hosts more wikis than we could possibly begin to count, but those wikis are increasingly reviled by players for their intrusive ads and abysmal performance on the mobile browsers where most of us are looking up game tips.

The Vampire Survivors devs are in good company in working with the community on an official wiki. Back in 2022, Terraria developer Re-Logic distanced itself from the game's Fandom, launching a new official option with minimal ad intrusions. The Stardew Valley wiki, meanwhile, is ad-free and hosted directly by ConcernedApe. Even without developer support, the Zelda Wiki and Hollow Knight Wiki have similarly ditched Fandom in favor of more user-friendly site designs.

Dev-led wiki change announcements like those for Vampire Survivors and Terraria have obviously been a bit more diplomatic about the decision to move away from Fandom, but fans responding to those changes have never been afraid to speak their minds. "More communities need to get away from that site," as one Vampire Survivors fan puts it on Reddit. "It's a shining beacon of what enshitification is."

Before selling millions of copies, Vampire Survivors creator says he'd "given up on the idea of success," and he's not interested in making something just to be successful.

