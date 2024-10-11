It took new JRPG giant Metaphor: ReFantazio mere hours to dethrone Persona 5 Royal's concurrent player count on Steam, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down

Metaphor: ReFantazio has only been out for a few hours, but it's already smashed through Persona 5 Royal's concurrent player record on Steam, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down any time soon, either.

The enormous new fantasy JRPG from Studio Zero was met with critical acclaim when its reviews went live earlier this week – including from my own Metaphor: ReFantazio review for GamesRadar+, in which I gave the game four and a half stars out of five. It appears that its player count is set to reflect that, because it's taken no time at all to soar to 38,713 concurrent players on Steam – on a weekday, hours after launch – and surpassing Persona 5 Royal's all-time peak of 35,474 , which it set two days after its release in 2022.

Despite coming from the creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5, Metaphor: ReFantazio isn't a Persona game, although in some ways, it certainly feels like one . Even so, Persona 5 Royal – the definitive edition of Atlus' 2016 JRPG – has felt like the one to follow. It's held onto its fanbase tightly for years, and there's a reason why it's widely considered to be one of the best JRPGs of all time. Clearly though, Metaphor: ReFantazio might be on track to be just as beloved.

At the time of writing, Metaphor: ReFantazio's Steam concurrent player count record is still lagging behind Persona 3 Reload's, which hit 45,002 a couple of days after its launch in February. Given that I've already had to edit what Metaphor's own record is twice while writing this story, however, it's fair to say that there's a good chance it'll overtake the remake yet.

Atlus games are usually huge, but how long is Metaphor: ReFantazio ? Be sure to check out our guide to see how much time you can expect to spend in the United Kingdom of Euchronia.