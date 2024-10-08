How Metaphor: ReFantazio both is and isn't a Persona game

Metaphor: ReFantazio launches this week, with an abundance of high review scores, and a serious shot at game of the year. The RPG from revered publisher Atlus is an enthralling adventure set in a picturesque, fantasy land, but fans of the studio may see this new title as a Persona-like first and foremost.

With its anime aesthetic, turn-based combat and life sim elements, it's hard not to compare it to the likes of Persona 3 Reload , but comparison is so often the thief of joy, and I'm begging you not to go into Metaphor: ReFantazio expecting another round of what we've come to expect from the high school drama series. Especially when you consider it's also being compared to later Fire Emblem titles.

Similar but different

(Image credit: Atlus / Sega)

To begin with, you play as a mercenary, not a school student moonlighting as a hero. While our protagonist in Metaphor faces persecution not entirely dissimilar to Joker from Persona 5 - treated as a social outcast despite no fault of their own - the normalized violence in the United Kingdom of Euchronia establishes an oppressive feel. It's a constantly dangerous life, differing from the 50/50 split of being a Phantom Thief.

The main setting is also a significant departure from the simulated Japan of the Persona games. Euchronia is a fairytale-inspired world full of gorgeous locations that would give Final Fantasy a run for its money. But as beautiful as it is, it's a heaven populated with horrors thanks to the medieval levels of violence and suffering you encounter. Tokyo this is not.

Then there's the soundtrack. The jazzpop of P5's simulated Tokyo would be an ill fit for Euchronia's classical setting, so naturally the music takes on a more orchestral style. The sweeping strings add a regal feel to the vistas adorning Metaphor's in-game world, and the chanting battle theme bolsters the gravitas of each fight.

Perhaps the most notable step away from the established devices of the Persona series comes in the form of Metaphor: ReFantazio's romance options, in so much as there aren't any. Flirty lines of dialogue appear here and there, but the dating elements found in Reload haven't made the journey to Euchronia with us.

While not including romance isn't a dealbreaker, it does seem an odd step, at least initially. Metaphor is a grand adventure across multiple fascinating locales, so some would argue dating doesn't sit well here, but by that metric games like Baldur's Gate 3 shouldn't have such features either.

In truth it's not the lack of romantic scenes that moves Metaphor away from Persona, but more the stakes attached. The moment of tension you get in Persona 3 when Mitsuru confesses her love for you despite you already dating Yukari - it's canon and I won't debate this - makes for an agonizing yet worthwhile experience. Metaphor: ReFantazio won't give you such options, for better or worse.

The result is a game that will likely bring a new audience for Atlus, and that's a good thing. Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive, immersive RPG that is as visually stunning as it is gripping storywise. However, Persona fans will need to temper expectations going in if they're expecting instalment of what Atlus is best known for. In other words, this won't fill the void left by waiting for the coveted Persona 6 (or at least a Persona 4 Golden remake).