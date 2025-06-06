Capcom finally reveals first trailer for Resident Evil 9 at Summer Game Fest a year after its announcement

Capcom revealed the nasty new trailer for Resident Evil 9 at Summer Game Fest 2025, almost a year after announcing the sequel during the Capcom Next Summer 2024 stream.

Thanking both God and my lucky stars, I'm glad to remind you that Resident Evil 7 director Koshi Nakanishi is in control of Resident Evil 9. For someone like me, who plays Resident Evil not for the bombs and bullets, but for the severed arms and bubbling gore, this is a real gift from horror heaven. I think the mildewy claustrophobia in 7 is more stifling than it feels in any other game in the 29-year-old mutant horror franchise, so I'm assuming Resident 9 will also be freakish.



After Resident Evil 5 and 6 nudged the survival horror series toward hot and messy action – a creative decision detested by many fans – Resident Evil 7 was like 1,000 volts to the chest. It revived Resident Evil, which had strayed so far from its roots, and it took it back underground.

It makes sense, then, that Nakanishi would have found it "really difficult to figure out what to do after 7," as he said during last year's Capcom summer stream. "But I found it," he continued to say about 9, "and, to be honest, it feels substantial."



The footage we saw during today's Summer Game Fest confirms this to be nauseatingly true, and I've never been more excited to get sick.

