Hideo Kojima pitched OD as a "really scary game" to Xbox boss Phil Spencer – and he was right, this looks terrifying

Between the infamous, unfinished P.T. demo and upcoming game OD, I thought Hideo Kojima had used the magic of a thousand mountains to create the perfect formula for deeply unsettling horror games: two letter title, crying baby. But Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who heard Kojima's pitch for OD – which does not yet have a release date – reveals it might be even more simple than that.

While talking with Japanese site Famitsu (Twitter account Genki translates), Spencer explains that Kojima approached him with ideas for OD and just said, "I want to make a really scary game."

The unhappy room where OD's September trailer takes place is nearly empty, but the air in it seems heavy – aided by It actress Sophia Lillis' frantic reaction to the knock at the door, and Kojima's flair for summoning tension. Co-writer Jordan Peele – who's responsible for modern horror classics like Get Out and Nope – certainly assisted with the thick sense of dread, too. Pretty scary. Just needs more Death Stranding umbilical cord.

