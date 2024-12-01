Bill Skarsgård says that the upcoming Max series It: Welcome to Derry will explore some things about Pennywise that we haven't learned yet from the film adaptations.

“It was strange to be back. [Producers] Andy and Barbara Muschietti were doing the show, and I adore them. Most of the crew was the same people that did the movies. So it was this weird thing of going back to this gang of people that you created this thing with," Skarsgård tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who's Christmas special 'Joy to the World' on the cover and hits newsstands on December 3.

The upcoming series is set in the world of Stephen King's It universe and expands the vision established by filmmaker Muschietti and his producing partner Barbara in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The cast includes Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Rudy Mancuso, Kimberly Guerrero, Joshua Odjick, and Madeleine Stowe. It was initially slated for a 2024 release before production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Welcome to Derry takes place in 1962, just 27 years before the events of the first It movie. Pennywise is much more than just a scary clown, and the series is set to explore his terrifying origins (which are spookily sci-fi in nature).

"I don’t know why, but Pennywise is very accessible for me," Skarsgård adds. "So in terms of getting back into it, it was just like 'Da da dah!', and he explodes out. He’s so defined, he’s sort of dormant but very easily activated. We explored things that we haven’t explored in the movies – particularly one side of it, which I can’t go into. I hope the fans are excited."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Welcome to Derry releases sometime in 2025, with the first nine episodes in tow. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who's Christmas special 'Joy to the World' on the cover and hits newsstands on Tuesday, December 3. Check out the fittingly festive cover below...

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The SFX Holiday Special 2024 is on sale from 3 December! This bumper edition comes with #DoctorWho Season 25 art cards and an exclusive double-sided #Terrifier3 poster! Also, see loads of previously unpublished Terrifier 3 set photos!Pre-order coming soon, grab your copy fast! pic.twitter.com/394YJHUJGoNovember 19, 2024

For even more from SFX, sign up to our newsletter, which delivers all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.