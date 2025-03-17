After blowing up on Steam, indie horror hit Repo confirms its first major update will include a new map and a 'duck bucket'

published

You'll be able to fight back against the Apex Predator of Repo

The Apex Predator in horror game Repo.
(Image credit: Semiwork)

A new contender to the throne has appeared in the pantheon of goofy (whether intentionally or not) co-op horror games. Following the footsteps of the likes of Phasmophobia and Lethal Company is Repo, a physics-based extraction game in which you and a group of robot pals have to find valuables in what's left of derelict areas. The only issue is the world is haunted by a ton of monsters like giant faces, creepy children, sentient eyeballs, and frog chefs, so it turns things into a whole ordeal.

But the comedic chaos of Repo has clearly made an impact, even without a PS5 and Xbox version (at least for now) it's been huge. Since it launched at the end of February, it's garnered over 28,000 reviews on its Steam store page with an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating, with the creator of Lethal Company giving it props too. And the developers at Semiwork are eager to strike while the iron is hot, announcing a number of updates for the game in a new YouTube video over the weekend.

EXCITING THINGS coming to R.E.P.O. - YouTube EXCITING THINGS coming to R.E.P.O. - YouTube
Watch On

First and foremost, the developers acknowledge player feedback and confirm that matchmaking (along with a kick button) is in the works for the game, alongside other quality-of-life improvements like making the extraction points clearer so you don't leave the piano you've carried across the map halfway out of it and let it be destroyed. Plus, there are expressions for your funny little robots to be even more comedic.

However, the most exciting bit of info was a sneak peek at the new Museum map. This area, unfortunately, doesn't have you being chased by Ben Stiller, but instead, we were shown footage of the telekinetic alien haunting players in the area. The new map also features plenty of places to show off your sick parkour skills in-game, so there are even more chances for you to absolutely eat it on a jump and be caught by the monster. Just make sure your crew knows how to revive you.

Perhaps the most monumental part of the new update, however, is the introduction of a game-changing item. Picture this: it's a bucket, and you can pop it on top of the duck monster. Matchmaking and new maps are all well and good, but a bucket to disorient a small duck is a game changer, and the hierarchy of power in the Repo universe is about to change. If only there were a way to stick a bucket over that creepy emoji thumbnail.

If being chased by ducklings is too scary and you need another game to chill out, the Steam Spring Sale currently has over 50 games available for under $5.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

