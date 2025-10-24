After 2 years, one of the most unique horror games of 2023 returns with a co-op spin-off that sounds like a chaotic mix of Dead by Daylight and REPO: "Get ready to test the bonds of your friendship!"

One of the best horror games to come out of 2023 is back in the limelight thanks to its upcoming co-op spin-off Don't Scream Together – a title that's set to add an amusing dash of chaos to an already terrifying concept that took the web by storm a couple of years ago.

If you didn't catch it when developer and publisher Digital Cybercherries first released it, the original Don't Scream is a found footage-style horror game that went viral – thanks to its unique gameplay – before launching into Early Access on Steam in 2023. In Don't Scream, there's only really one strict rule you have to follow: don't, under any circumstances, scream into your microphone. Should you make a peep out of fear, you'll have to restart from the beginning.

The entire premise is pretty cool, if I do say so myself – you have to survive through the night until the clock strikes eight in the morning (similar to games like Five Nights at Freddy's), but as the developer describes on the official Don't Scream Steam page, "time only moves if you do, so keep moving." It all makes for an especially terrifying experience, and the new spin-off Don't Scream Together is set to sprinkle a little chaotic co-op into the mix… just what the horror gem needed.

Digital Cybercherries unveils the online co-op game version of Don't Scream in a new post, which will support "up to four players" – much like fellow genre hits such as Phasmophobia and Lethal Company. With co-op, Don't Scream "will feel like a completely new experience, with major additions and meaningful improvements across the board," says Digital Cybercherries, as "the move to co-op fundamentally changes the fear."

The dev continues, "Exploring a huge, pitch-black forest with friends is genuinely terrifying. You will need to rely on each other and stay calm, yet it is all too easy to lose your cool as the tension builds!" According to the studio, the core elements of the original Don't Scream remain in the co-op spin-off title. If one of the four players makes whimpers or shouts, the game will restart for everyone. "Get ready to test the bonds of your friendship!"

Not all is as it was in Don't Scream, however – there's the "brand-new Hunted mode" to look forward to, too. "In this mode, if a friend screams, they don't force a restart for the group. Instead, the fallen friend returns as a playable hunter! The hunter's mission is simple: track down their former teammates and finish them off before the remaining players can escape the forest." Think Dead by Daylight meets REPO… sort of.

It sounds downright hilarious – and challenging to boot – and I am so here for it. You can add Don't Scream Together to your wishlist now via its Steam page, should you be as intrigued as I am by Digital Cybercherries' description of it.

