GTA Vice City was briefly playable in your web browser, until Rockstar owner Take-Two reportedly struck it down

A group that made GTA Vice City playable in a browser has reported that Take-Two Interactive has shut down the project.

Browser-based emulation is nothing really new at this point. For years, you've been able to play classic games from the comfort of a webpage - but that is usually reserved for games that aren't very taxing, like NES, SNES, and Mega Drive titles. Somehow, though, a group managed to get GTA Vice City running in a web browser – in its original form, which is no longer available to purchase due to the new "The Definitive Edition" release.