GTA 5 is giving PC players a free upgrade that brings it up to par with the console versions and adds some PC-exclusive features

GTA 5 is finally getting a free upgrade that will bring its PC version up to par with the Xbox Series X and PS5 iterations.

This is great news for those of you who play the game on PC, a platform Rockstar has historically neglected. In a news post on the company's website, it states that on March 4, you'll have access to this free update, which includes the latest vehicles as well as more graphics options and faster loading times.

The new cars are the: Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and the Pfister Astron Custom. You'll also get access to ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS 3 support, and DualSense controller compatibility including adaptive triggers.

This isn't just a standard patch, it seems to be a new version of the game that you'll have to port your characters over to. Not to worry, though, as Rockstar assures this can be done for free and all your GTA Online and story progress will be carried over, so you won't lose any of your hard-earned cash or businesses.

As well as new cars and better performance, you'll be able to encounter wild animals in San Andreas and snap some pics of them to join the daily wildlife photography challenge to get rewards. You'll also be able to access the Career Progress feature that allows you to track what you've done in the game and how much your criminal empire has grown.

"Newer players" will get a "$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items when you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker in the Career Builder." The wording there makes it sound like you don't have to be a brand-new player, so hopefully that'll be available for those of you who only recently started playing the game.

