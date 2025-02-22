Corsair exec says GTA 6 is coming to PC in early 2026 and then quickly un-says that

A higher-up at PC gaming manufacturer Corsair recently said and then quickly un-said that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to PC early next year.

Per IGN, Corsair Gaming VP of finance, Ronald van Veen, said this during a financial call: "Yeah, GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC."

GTA 6 is set to launch in the fall for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It has not been confirmed for PC, which made Veen's comments look like a leak. After this raised many, many eyebrows, a Corsair spokesperson told IGN Veen's comments were purely speculation. The company also confirmed that it doesn't have access to release dates provided by GTA developer Rockstar or its parent company, Take-Two.

Considering every other GTA game is available on PC, it seems likely that GTA 6 will ultimately end up there too. In fact, just this month Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick seemingly teased GTA 6's eventual PC release, saying "we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously."

As for the long, long-awaited game's console launch, all eyes are on Rockstar and Take-Two to see whether it'll be delayed or not. The unfortunate perception these days is that a game as big and complex as GTA 6, of which there aren't many, is almost certain to be delayed at least once, but so far we have no indication that it will be.

Relatedly, earlier this month, Zelnick re-committed to GTA 6's fall 2025 launch despite admitting "there's always a risk of slippage."

