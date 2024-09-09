Just 69 players earned Concord's Platinum before the doomed shooter could be taken offline, according to a leading tracing site

For now, at least, Concord is dead, and the dust has settled on the game community's attempts to grind for its platinum trophy.

When Sony and developer Firewalk announced last week that Concord would be taken offline while they attempted to find "the best path ahead" for the shooter, players realized that the potential was there for the game's Platinum Trophy to become one of the rarest awards out there. With Concord only available for days before being pulled from sale, anyone who could grind their way to the Plat would be part of an elite club.

With that in mind, Concord quickly became full of players throwing themselves off the map to grind XP as efficiently as possible and reach the level 50 spot required to earn that trophy. Concord servers went offline on Friday night , potentially preventing anyone else from earning the reward. Once the dust settled, it turns out that 69 players (via PSN Profiles ) have secured the Living Legend trophy, a number that might never grow any larger. PSN Profiles doesn't automatically scrape every PSN account, but it can do so manually, so while there's a chance that this figure isn't 100% accurate, it should be pretty close.

Theoretically, that's not the rarest Platinum ever. There are approximately 6,000 games that boast fewer than 70 plats claimed, but there are several important distinctions to mark on that front. First, many of those games are much smaller or older than Concord and definitely aren't first-party AAA releases. The second is that many of them are also still available to purchase and play in some form or another. Theoretically, two players could go ahead and lock down the Platinum for last year's cute crafting game Mineko's Night Market at any moment, taking it from 68 to 70 holders. That's not true of Concord, which - for now - is destined to remain at 69 Platinum owners.

"Thank you team, we made something awesome" - Concord developers mourn the failed FPS that PlayStation pulled the plug on after just 14 days .