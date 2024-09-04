Concord is now filled with players throwing themselves off the maps as quickly as possible in a desperate attempt to unlock the shooter's Platinum trophy before it goes offline

New PlayStation hero shooter Concord is being taken offline later this week , and dedicated trophy hunters are now racing to unlock its ultra-rare Platinum trophy that's about to get even rarer for the foreseeable future.

Concord has been out for less than two weeks, but on September 6, it'll no longer be playable, and those who bought it can expect refunds to hit their accounts. Developer Firewalk Studios hasn't stated that this is the end of the hero shooter for good, noting that after it's offline, the team will "explore options, including those that will better reach our players." Equally, it's not clear when we could expect the game to return, or what changes there might be to its roadmap , so many trophy hunters are acting like it's now or never to get the elusive 'Living Legend' Platinum.

The problem is that this Platinum is locked behind a lengthy grind. While many of Concord's trophies are tied to getting a set number of eliminations with each of its playable characters, the rarest non-Platinum trophy involves leveling up your Freegunner Reputation all the way to level 100. According to PSNProfiles , very few people have hit level 50, never mind 100, with only 12 people on the site logging that they've pulled it off and collected every trophy.

It's probably that rarity that's driving people forward at this point, because as has been noted on Twitter, Concord's 5v5 Rivalry mode is now full of players racing to throw themselves off the side of the map as soon as matches begin. Why? Well, that's apparently the fastest way to earn XP, so it's the most efficient way to go for a last-ditch effort to reach level 100.

This is literally every match of Rivalry in Concord rn because this is the fastest way to earn XP for the Platinum 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BZ12OV7lc1September 3, 2024

One player points out that it's still not particularly fast, however, noting: "I've been doing this shit for an hour and only went from Level 44 to 45[,] I am NOT getting this Platinum bro." With that in mind, that achievement may end up being just too out of reach for some, but hey, props to anyone who's trying.

