FBC Firebreak died on impact, Remedy just lost its CEO, and isn't "satisfied" with revenue down 32% – but finds "positive sides" anyway: "Our first multiplayer product launch was technically successful"

The latest business review from Remedy Entertainment is both unsurprisingly negative and surprisingly optimistic, with the developer finding a silver lining in the technical inroads made with FBC: Firebreak, a multiplayer shooter that's become one of 2025's biggest failures.

In recent weeks, Remedy issued a "profit warning" acknowledging that FBC: Firebreak had not reversed its fortunes despite post-launch updates. The game stumbled out of the gate, and for weeks now (according to SteamDB) has averaged well under 50 concurrent players on Steam, below Remedy's much older single-player games like Control, Alan Wake, and even some Max Payne entries.

Amid the bad news, CEO Tero Virtala "mutually agreed" with the company's board of directors to step down from his position immediately. In the company's new report, new CEO Markus Mäki says "my immediate focus is on ensuring our commercial performance alongside successful development projects."

In its report, Remedy admits "We aren’t satisfied with our recent financial performance, but we remain confident in our ability to create great video games that resonate with players and which are commercially successful, leading us back to profitability."

The backdrop here is a 32% decline in revenue for Remedy's third quarter of 2025 against the 2024 comparison period. Despite this, Remedy says, "Game sales and royalties increased strongly, driven mainly by revenue from FBC: Firebreak’s subscription service agreements, royalties from Alan Wake 2, and game sales of Control."

In other words, while few people actually bought FBC: Firebreak and almost nobody is playing it on Steam, Remedy still saw some money from deals that put it in PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

Remedy says it will continue work on FBC "features which enhance player value, and which are justified by our updated long-term sales expectations." However, it has also "moved development resources to our other in-development titles while respecting our communicated roadmap for FBC: Firebreak." Additionally, it states, "Despite challenges with FBC: Firebreak, our other in-development projects are progressing according to plan."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brightest silver lining, Remedy reckons, is found in the fact that FBC: Firebreak exists at all and didn't literally explode at launch. This was Remedy's first multiplayer game, and like many multiplayer gambles from studios known for single-player hits, it sank like a rock, but at least it came out and it ran pretty well?

"We have also found positive sides from FBC: Firebreak," Remedy says. "Our first multiplayer product launch was technically successful in a cross-platform environment, and our publishing team has built capabilities which support the releases of our future self-published titles."

Another studio known for single-player games takes the live service gamble: Heavy Rain dev is making a competitive multiplayer game even as "development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues."