Following a "profit warning" that multiplayer gamble FBC: Firebreak isn't hitting targets, Remedy CEO steps down after 9 years as the Alan Wake studio continues to work on Control 2 and Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake

Tero Virtala "mutually agreed" to the call

Remedy Entertainment's CEO Tero Virtala has "mutually agreed" with the company's board of directors to step down from his position "with immediate effect," with the Alan Wake and Max Payne developer now on the lookout for a replacement.

Virtala has held his position as CEO since August 2016, and although he's now stepped down, a news release shared today confirms that he'll "continue at the service of the company during an agreed transition period to support the handover of CEO duties." In addition, as of today, one of Remedy's original founders, Markus Mäki, has been appointed as interim CEO, in a move that'll see him step down from being chairman of the board (with that role now filled by Henri Österlund).

"I want to thank Tero Virtala for his substantial contribution to the management of Remedy since 2016," Mäki writes in a statement. "I personally thank Tero for good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future."

