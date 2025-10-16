Another studio known for single-player games takes the live service gamble: Heavy Rain dev is making a competitive multiplayer game even as "development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues"

Quantic Dream is going way out of its comfort zone with a "competitive multiplayer" game in the works, on top of Star Wars: Eclipse, which is apparently alive and well after having been missing in action for four years.

The French studio behind explicitly single-player forward games (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human) just released a blog post explaining that its team size has doubled in the seven years since its last game in order to build "the next generation of our proprietary technology, and became our own publisher."

With a growth spurt so drastic, divisive studio head David Cage also revealed that "multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us."

That means Quantic Dream is now a multi-game operation, as "development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues." There's no new news on the game (maybe it really is far, far away), but the team is apparently "eager to share more with you in the future."

The Heavy Rain director was at least candid about the jarring genre shift since other single-player studios have stumbled or died on the online hill (BioWare's Anthem, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad, Remedy's FTC: Firebreak, Firewalk's Concord, you get the gist). "And since we have no legacy in this genre, we know we have everything to prove — which is why your support and feedback will be essential," he wrote.

Leakers in 2022 reported that Quantic Dream was developing two other games in addition to its Star Wars romp - a social mobile thingy and a medieval fantasy adventure. Neither of those has seen the light of day (yet), but it's interesting to see that Quantic Dream has seemingly been planning a multi-game route for a while.

