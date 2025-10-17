The Arc Raiders Server Slam is here, giving all players the opportunity to try out this upcoming extraction shooter from ex-Battlefield devs before it launches at the end of the month. This Open Test will let players squad up and head into the Rust Belt, before duking it out on the Dam Battlegrounds to get a small taste of the progression and crafting elements of the game. If you want to get involved, then here are details of how to join the Arc Raiders Server Slam, the reward for taking part, and when it will conclude.

When is the Arc Raiders Server Slam?

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Arc Raiders Server Slam is happening right now, after launching at the following times on Friday October 17:

US West Coast: 6am PDT

US East Coast: 9am EDT

UK: 2pm BST

Central Europe: 3pm CEST

Australia: 12am AEDT (October 18)

New Zealand: 2am NZDT (October 18)

How to join the Arc Raiders Server Slam

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

There are no prerequisites for joining the Arc Raiders Server Slam, so anyone can play as it's open to all. Players on PS5 just need to search for "Arc Raiders Server Slam" on the PlayStation Store, while those on Xbox Series X will find it the same way on the Microsoft Store, and in both cases it should appear as a separate product that can be claimed and downloaded for free.



The process is slightly different for PC players, where it appears on the Epic Games Store as a demo under the "Arc Raiders - Server Slam" name. You can also access it via Steam, but there you'll need to open the main game page for Arc Raiders and then hit the 'Request Access' button in the Join the Arc Raiders Playtest box at the top, which should then give you a button to download and install the Server Slam.

Are there any Arc Raiders Server Slam rewards?

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Yes, there is an Arc Raiders Server Slam reward, as all players who take part will receive the Server Slam Exclusive backpack pictured above, which will be delivered to you if you go on to purchase the full release. However, any progress you make during the Server Slam will not carry over to the final version of the game, so you will have to start again from the beginning.

When does the Arc Raiders Server Slam end?

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Arc Raiders Server Slam is scheduled to run for a little over two days, which means it is set to end on Sunday October 19 at the following times:

US West Coast: 8am PDT

US East Coast: 11am EDT

UK: 4pm BST

Central Europe: 5pm CEST

Australia: 2am AEDT (October 20)

New Zealand: 4am NZDT (October 20)

It's always possible that the Server Slam could overrun beyond those times, but with the full release date less than two weeks away it's likely that Embark Studios will want to wraps things up as soon as possible so they can get any adjustments or fixes in place.

