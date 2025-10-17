Arc Raiders devs already patch Server Slam disconnect errors as Steam players queue to get in: "This time around, it's a full redownload of the game"

Promising PvE extraction shooter Arc Raiders is coming out in full later this month, and if the ongoing Arc Raiders Server Slam playtest is any indication, servers are going to be, well, slammed. Developer Embark Studios has already addressed the disconnect issues plaguing the test, while hundreds of hyped players get let in every single minute.

Arc Raiders' Server Slam went live earlier today on The Epic Game Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, while Steam players can simply request access and wait to join everyone else Topside. However, it seems the weight of all those excited raiders is proving too much for the shooter to handle. That's what playtests are made for, thankfully.

"For the millions waiting on Steam, the rollout there is still being done, with hundreds of people gaining access minute to minute," Embark wrote in an update on the game's main subreddit. "If you don't see it now, you'll see it soon!"

"We had a few server fixes and bugs to solve, which is the purpose of this test! We're so grateful already for what we've learned and we're eager to find out what will happen over the next few days," the studio continued.

Just a couple of hours after the post, Embark also released a hotfix, explaining on Discord that it's "aimed at solving some of the crashes and errors that you may have been experiencing" in the form of a "full redownload of the game, so it may take a while to update." Don't worry if that sounds like too long a wait - "This isn't the norm, but it should be the last hotfix of its kind."

Embark also alerted people to search for the Server Slam version of the game specifically, and for "ARC Raiders - Playtest" on Steam if they're struggling to get in. Redditors also claim that gaining access on the Epic Games Store is pretty hassle-free, too, so maybe that's worth a try if your butt's getting numb waiting for Steam.

