Amid reports of XDefiant server issues, Ubisoft acknowledges "some players are unable to join a game" and says "we are seeing progress"

The new free-to-play FPS XDefiant is struggling with server stability on launch day, and Ubisoft says it's "making progress" on the issue.

"We're aware that some players are unable to join a game- please bear with us while we look into servers and matchmaking!" reads a tweet sent Tuesday from the official XDefiant Twitter account. A few hours later, the account shared an update reading: "We are seeing progress on the matchmaking servers. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated."

Meanwhile, Ubisoft's live feed of news and known issues acknowledges, "an issue affecting our online services for the game," "problems with connecting to the servers," and "high latency and disconnections."

We've been through this, folks. Big new online video game releases, servers struggle under the weight of bloated launch day player numbers, players report long queues and connection issues, studio says it's on it, etc. etc.

You could take the above headline, swap out XDefiant for pretty much any major online game released in the last five years, and a Google search would probably pull up a bunch of stories from that game's launch just like this one. I'm biased, but one of my favorite written explorations of this phenomenon is a GR+ piece from 2019, and it's just as relevant today as it ever has been.

Anyway, that's all just to say, this isn't anything unusual. More than likely, Ubisoft will get servers under control within the next few days and you'll be able to get into matches in a more timely manner. Until then, Ubisoft has guides on how to troubleshoot XDefiant connectivity issues and technical troubleshooting for XDefiant on PC. Check those out and make sure the issue isn't related to something on your system's side, and if it doesn't resolve anything, it's just a waiting game, but thankfully usually a pretty short one.

