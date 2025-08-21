Forza Horizon 6's Japan open world seems likelier than ever as a car import company mistakenly sheds some light on the Xbox sequel

With every new game, Forza Horizon takes the series' roaring musical-automotive festival to a new country. Australia, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, for example. But the one that every fan's been drooling over for years might just be on the horizon - excuse me - based on a now-deleted social media post from a car import company.

Cult & Classic is an Australian car importer, and they seemingly made an oopsie in an Instagram post that's now been scrubbed from the internet. "Exciting news," the company wrote alongside a picture of a Playground Games developer "shooting cars for the next instalment in the series."

Forza Horizon 6 - Japan setting may have been leaked via now deleted Instagram post from Australian car import company Cult & Classic referring to scanning Kei cars for the next game www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak... — @wario64.bsky.social (@wario64.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-08-21T10:46:18.192Z

"As there are no late model Kei cars in America, he has flown out from the states to use our cars as the basis for their digital versions," the post continued - and just in case you were worried about the car getting scanned for the studio's upcoming Fable reboot: "We are huge gamers at Cult and Classic, and it is an honour to be supporting Forza and making Kei cars available virtually for people who can't have them [in real life]."

Many fans have already taken the news as unofficial confirmation that Forza Horizon 6 - or whatever the next game is called - is finally speeding to Japan's lush mountains and neon streets, owing to the fact that Kei cars are almost exclusively manufactured in Japan. Plus, the cars are generally too small to be profitable as an export, unlike the massive brands of Toyota and Suzuki, so they're pretty much only widely used on Japanese shores, hence all this speculation.

Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer previously teased that Xbox's 25th anniversary would see Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, and a new Forza game release in 2026, so we might not need to wait too long to tumble down Mount Fuji.

