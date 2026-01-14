Forza Horizon 6 release date seemingly leaked in Horizon 5, Xbox itself says it's coming this spring

It appears the Forza Horizon 6 release date has been pre-emptively revealed, by an in-game advertisement in another Forza game. A pop-up in the prior installment is telling players exactly when to expect the sequel, and it's just a few months away, apparently.

According to a call for pre-orders in Forza Horizon 5, posted by Xbox Infinite on Twitter, Forza Horizon 6 is coming out on May 19, 2026. Those who pick up the Premium Edition can allegedly enjoy the racer a few days earlier, on May 15, as well as enjoy a small smattering of digital goodies. You get VIP Membership, a welcome pack, a car pass, and the time attack car pack, in addition to having post-release DLC already secured.

"Discovers the breathtaking landscapes of Japan in over 550 real-world cars," the blurb on the advert reads, "and become a racing Legend in Forza Horizon’s biggest open world driving adventure yet." It should be noted that some people have been unable to replicate this announcement at the time of writing, though VGC reports it to be true.