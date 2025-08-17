"READ IF YOU'RE AT EPIC": Fortnite player takes matters into their own hands, writes out bug fixes for over 350 problems "for the developers of OG"

One dedicated Fortnite fan has taken the time to document hundreds of bugs in Fortnite OG: Season 5, and they've even included possible hot fixes in case the folks at Epic Games take notice.

"Compared to just a few months ago, Fortnite OG is a lot less buggy overall, but there's still loads of bugs," twitterer AllyJax recently wrote on social media before delivering a mammoth thread of every remaining "notable issue" that they're currently aware of. I tried counting how many bugs were listed, but my finger cramped before I could scroll all the way down, which should tell you enough.

Compared to just a few months ago, Fortnite OG is a LOT less buggy overall, but there's still loads of bugs.This is a thread of EVERY remaining NOTABLE issue in Fortnite OG: Season 5 that I am aware of.Thread 🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/JZ1MpxkblFAugust 9, 2025

"IMPORTANT: READ IF YOU'RE AT EPIC," the thread continues alongside a link to a long, long list breaking down all of OG's issues. "What is fixable via Hotfixes is fixed below, what is not is separated into sections below the hotfixes here," they continue. "All issues have what to change to FIX them listed, the aim here is to make this as easy as possible for someone at Epic to go in and fix. "If you're at Epic and reading this, hi! I hope this makes your life easier, all I want is for this mode to be in the best state it can be."

AllyJax calls the document a "very in depth list of all issues and how to fix them, every incorrect asset, every little thing, even including a hotfix that would instantly fix well over 50 major issues."

Of course, though the dedication is admirable, there's no guarantee that all or any of these hot fixes would really work until someone at Epic Games tries to implement them. Still, AllyJax put in an amusing amount of effort.

