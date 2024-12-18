Fortnite Mariah Carey Christmas crossover leaks, and it looks like the reveal will reference a fan-favorite meme she helped create

Credible Fortnite leakers are saying Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas herself, is coming to Epic's battle royale just in time for the festive season.

Two separate and prominent Fortnite leakers, iFireMonkey and the Epic-affiliated Shiina, both shared screenshots of what appear to be Mariah Carey as a Fortnite character. Both leakers also seemed to reveal Snoop Dogg and Shaq, both existing Fortnite crossovers, all dressed up for the holiday season.

FORTNITE X MARIAH CAREY pic.twitter.com/0gQsHCVuFiDecember 18, 2024

Santa Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Mariah Carey pic.twitter.com/zGvE8xyhQHDecember 18, 2024

These leaks coincide with the mysterious appearance of a giant ice block on the map, and leakers say this is where Carey will emerge as Fortnite's latest crossover. If true, this would almost certainly be a reference to a video the pop star shared last year in which she bursts from a block of ice just in time to celebrate Christmas.

A giant ice block has appeared in the middle of the map, with Mariah Carey inside, slowly defrosting. pic.twitter.com/3RMLiNn8dKDecember 18, 2024

Of course, Carey's hit Christmas anthem 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is at least 60% of the soundtrack to virtually every shopping mall and outlet store from November 1 to January 1, at least in the US, so it's only natural that Fortnite would want a piece of the pie given its apparent bid for crossover world domination.

In a much more upsetting crossover leak, it's also being rumored that Skibidi Toilet, a thing I absolutely refuse to know anything about, is also coming to Fortnite. And no, gen Alpha, I really don't need an explanation.

