"For the first time ever," Valve reminds us, the Steam Autumn Sale is live 2 months early – like, right now

Surprise! Kind of. The 2025 Steam Autumn Sale is now live, roughly two months ahead of the usual yearly schedule. The sale will run through October 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT.

If you've been keeping up with Valve's Steam posts (or our Steam sale dates guide), you wouldn't have been surprised to see the Steam Autumn Sale come early.

But if you're just used to the usual November timing that we've had for years, Valve's latest post on Bluesky may have brought on quite some whiplash. The discounts are here early.

"For the first time ever... the Steam Autumn Sale arrives during the early days of Autumn! In the Northern Hemisphere, at least," the official Steam account said. "As always, we've got discounts, stickers, Points Shop items, and new art for your perusal -- get it all done before the event ends on October 6th!"

This is the first major Steam sale to follow the store's recent, somewhat divisive visual update, but the big sale tabs seem largely unchanged. The top promoted games include many of the usual suspects, from RPG mainstays to rapidly discounted Ubisoft releases.

Here are the results of a quick scouting while we take some time to dive deeper in search of the best deals.

