Konami says it accidentally gave Silent Hill f Steam players bonus pre-order content, players say "let us keep it" and focus on PC performance patches instead

Konami says some Silent Hill f players on Steam were mistakenly gifted free pre-order bonus content, but as you might expect, it's being snatched away "soon."

Posting on Twitter, Konami says it's "investigating an issue on the Steam version of SILENT HILL f where bonus and pre-order content not included in the purchased edition is temporarily accessible," adding, "A patch is scheduled to be released soon."

It's unclear from Konami's tweet exactly which pre-order content has erroneously been made available, but pre-order bonuses includes a special outfit, accessory, and item pack, while the Deluxe edition comes with a different costume as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Regardless, responses to Konami's tweet are almost uniformly complaints about performance, mostly on PC. Naturally, you have the odd commenter cheekily asking Konami to just "let us keep it," but the vast majority of comments are related to technical issues.

I'm playing the game on PS5 and so far haven't had any notable issues, but my co-workers on PC indeed confirm there are some pretty serious issues, including the trademark Unreal Engine 5 shader stutters. Another colleague called Silent Hill f's performance on PC "awful," so it definitely seems like these comments aren't entirely without merit.

One thing's for sure. There is no way Konami is gonna simply let everyone keep the bonus content it accidentally gave away. That would completely devalue the pre-orders and Deluxe Edition many players sprung for, so if you're one of the Steam players who bought the standard edition and is accessing bonus content for free, enjoy it while you can.

