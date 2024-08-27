Square Enix and Lego made just two Final Fantasy 7 sets based on one of the JRPG's most iconic moments, and someone just bought one of them for $12,500

Square Enix partnered with Lego to create a special set based on a fan-voted beloved moment from Final Fantasy 7 - and one of the two they made just sold for literal thousands.

In January, Square Enix had Final Fantasy fans choose one scene from the seventh game for a special Lego set - and players picked the one in which Aerith and Cloud meet for the second time within the Sector 5 slums' church. The result was two stunning sets, each over 40 inches tall and almost 30 inches wide. One was gifted by Square Enix to a very lucky fan following a giveaway event, while the other was spotted in-office by Remake and Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi.

In January you voted for a Final Fantasy VII scene to be built as a LEGO® Brick model and we’re pleased to announce the Sector 5 Slums Church won!Win one of two LEGO® Brick models by following us, liking, and retweeting this tweet. T&Cs apply: https://t.co/Zp4JdVZeRq pic.twitter.com/U9M5PNWSEAAugust 4, 2023

It's likely that the second one stayed with Square Enix then, while the first has made its way around the world since - most recently onto the Heritage Auctions website where it sold for a mind-boggling amount. $12,500, to be precise - and any super stans looking to snag it now can offer its new owner $16,250 or more for a chance at obtaining it. That's a lot of money - but judging by the price that was already paid, the community is willing to pay quite a pretty penny.

There's no telling where the Lego set will land in the end - I'm just sad it's not on one of my own shelves. As much as I personally wish an official Final Fantasy-themed Lego set would hit the public market (for less than $12,500, preferably), I doubt it'll happen any time soon. At least I have the third part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake to look forward to - a game that's set to "beat any expectation you have," according to lead Hamaguchi himself.

