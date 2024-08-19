Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will "beat any expectation you have," says Rebirth director

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi reveals that the remake's third part is set to exceed all expectations - a massive feat for Square Enix considering its first two installments.

Speaking during a live presentation looking back on the making of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Hamaguchi was joined by producer Yoshinori Kitase in a discussion regarding not only the remake's 2024 sequel but also its upcoming entry. The two legendary developers left their audience, and those of us watching from home, cheering - understandably, as Hamaguchi assures fans that the new entry will be the best one to date.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Summoning A Masterpiece - YouTube Watch On

"The third game, the final game in the trilogy," he proclaims. "I guarantee you it will beat any expectations you have of it so look out for great things." The director also asserts during the event that the three-part remake's next sequel will prove to be "one of the most loved, most popular games in the whole history of video games" - right on up there with the beloved original Final Fantasy 7 from 1997.

It sounds like the third piece of the remake could end up standing as one of the best JRPGs of all time, judging by Hamaguchi and Kitase's own words. Feedback following the first two games will be "reflected in the third game," too, according to Kitase - and "it'll be exactly what the fans are looking for." As a "synergy" of "nostalgia and new innovation," it's shaping up to be everything players loved - and would love.

