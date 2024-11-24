Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director is an Xbox fan, and with Square Enix testing the multiplatform waters, he says he wants to being the JRPG to "as many players out there as possible"
A sign of the times
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi is an Xbox fan, and would love to see the PS5-exclusive RPG reach a wider audience someday.
Hamaguchi-san sat down with GamesRadar+ shortly before taking the stage with other 2024 Golden Joysticks Awards winners, as the game netted four of its six nominated categories. "In terms of Final Fantasy 7, there's nothing really we can say at the moment, but certainly I do want to bring Final Fantasy 7 and the Remake series to as many players out there as possible, " he hinted, "so we want to create that situation, that environment, where more players can play the games in future, and we want to look in that direction."
This comes just a handful of months after publisher Square Enix announced plans to bring some of its best JRPGs – in this case, Octopath Traveler – to a multiplatform audience. It makes the prospect of a multiplatform turn for the FF7 Remake trilogy not only that much more compelling, but potentially all the more likely.
According to Hamaguchi-san, Square Enix's interest in being more flexible with its platform exclusivity is an indicator of a broader, industry-wide shift. "I think this goes beyond Final Fantasy 7. It really is a change in the industry, and I think certainly we're feeling right now that the industry has changed in terms of there being so many different platforms and environments that people play games on these days," he says, reflecting on how once upon a time, publishers could "put out a game in one place and get most of the players coming to that game to play it [on that platform].
"It's so much more diversified now, so I think that's that's probably why our CEO, Mr. [Takashi] Kiryu, made that decision to move more in the direction of multiplatform – that's just the way that the industry is going." As for Hamaguchi-san's own take on the matter? "This is just a personal opinion now, but I've got an Xbox myself," he said enthusiastically. "I think it's a great hardware platform. I do like Xbox."
The plot for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is complete, and the team is now moving forward with the JRPG's development
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake team's 10 years working together puts it "in a really great position to move forward and do something even greater" once the trilogy wraps
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director thinks an MMO team-up with Final Fantasy 14 would be a "great idea": "There's definitely a lot of things that could possibly come up along those lines"