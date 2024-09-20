Final Fantasy 16's Clive actor thinks the action RPG's brooding lead should make a comeback in something way more chill: "Stardew Valley, but with Clive. Why not?"

The actor behind Final Fantasy 16's lead, Clive, is down to see the brooding protagonist return and even has a few ideas for Square Enix to make it happen.

Speaking to TheGamer, Ben Starr reckons it's time to let the Dominant of Ifrit relax, though that doesn't mean we can't be with him for the journey. "I want to see Clive in an Animal Crossing style [game], that's what I want to see," Starr says. "I want to see Clive set up an island and just have to live his home life."

Starr's pitch doesn't end there, either. We're talking Animal Crossing by way of Dissidia in that you'd have both "Final Fantasy protagonists and antagonists past." That's plenty of room for your faves to tootle onto the island, though one villager Starr seems keen on is Final Fantasy 16's Cid – though we're sure the many other Cids from the other RPGs are welcome enough.

"I think it's very cool how much people have embraced [Clive] as a character, and I think this is a franchise where there are so many opportunities to reinvestigate them in different ways. And wouldn't it be neat if that could happen for Clive? But who's to say? If the fans will it, maybe it will happen. Stardew Valley, but with Clive. Why not?"

If Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley aren't your scene, Starr has another pitch – though not one too far away from the chill simulation vibe.

"He's a traveling bard in some way, but he's got to get somewhere on time. There's got to be a monorail. I don't care, but there's got to be a monorail," Starr continues. "Do you know what? Changing it up: It's like Monorail Simulator with Clive. It's just a time management thing with a monorail. You've got to make sure the passengers are satisfied. Clive's living that nice homebody life, but he's just trying to make it work as a monorail driver in a dying world."

I'm sold.

