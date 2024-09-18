Steam users give Final Fantasy 16 a 'very positive' score after 900 reviews, but suggest you don't play the action RPG without this mod

A day after Final Fantasy 16's launch on Steam, it looks like the PC port has largely avoided the fate that befell the coldly received FF7 Remake and Forspoken personal computer efforts. But, there's one mod that fans reckon you don't want to play the action RPG without.

At the time of writing, Final Fantasy 16 is sitting on a 'very positive' Steam score after more than 900 reviews. Like PS5 fans, PC players vibe with the more combo-heavy combat, cinematic spectacle, and composer Masayoshi Soken's thumping soundtrack. Some are having issues with performance depending on their rigs, though most seem to be getting along okay.

One of the more consistent mentions in the Steam reviews, though, is that you'll want to play this one with the simply named 'FFXVI Fix' mod. The mod itself comes with several quality-of-life tweaks, but the staples include ultrawide support, an uncapped framerate in cutscenes, and the ability to adjust gameplay field of view. Some of Final Fantasy 16's more negative Steam reviews question why we didn't get this from the word go, but, as ever, fans have stepped in to provide.

Still, given the start Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Forspoken got off to, Square Enix likely won't be too disappointed – though some benchmarks and Steam Deck reports suggest there's still some work to do. I got the chance to interview director Hiroshi Takai before the PC port's launch, who said Square Enix "always listens to player feedback and bears it in mind" when asked if the reception of previous ports was on the brain when working on Final Fantasy 16's own effort.

"Since we want as many players as possible to enjoy our game, we made sure to address any points that could be perceived negatively," he said. "Of course, it's not just feedback from FF16 players that we listen to, but from other games, too."

The mod is also the opposite of the smut that producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida didn't want, so that's a win – though I have no doubt Clive in a micro bikini is on the way. Final Fantasy 16 is out on PC now.

It could be worse, I guess. As Final Fantasy 16 players on PS5 face crashes, mysterious black squares, and a flood of eternal darkness after the recent system update, Square Enix and Sony have vowed to find a cure.