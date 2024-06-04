Final Fantasy 14 fans fear for Alpha the chocobo's safety after he's whisked away by Colonel Sanders in the MMO's latest KFC collab

Final Fantasy 14 fans are in turmoil, and deeply concerned about the safety of the beloved chocobo, Alpha, after he was shown being whisked away by KFC's Colonel Sanders, who may or may not be envisioning him in a bucket.

The award-winning Final Fantasy MMORPG is soon launching a second collaboration with KFC, which, as Famitsu reports (translated by Google and DeepL), will see the return of the 'Eat fried chicken' emote, as well as the distribution of some Final Fantasy-themed stickers for KFC customers in Japan. On top of that, there'll be a lottery for those who buy the Final Fantasy 14 Collaboration Set meal, with the grand prize being a one-of-a-kind figure of the Colonel himself riding a motorcycle, with Alpha the chocobo in the sidecar.

It's a really cool prize, of course, but the implications of the KFC mascot seemingly making a run for it with the fan-favorite bird in tow are troubling, to say the least, and fans on Twitter have been reacting exactly as you'd expect: "WHERE IS HE TAKING MY SON?"

WHERE IS HE TAKING MY SON https://t.co/GUhUpFDxKdJune 3, 2024

"ALPHA GET OUT OF THERE!!! HE'S GOING TO COOK YOU!!!" another fan desperately screams into the void.

"NO ALPHA!!! THAT MAN IS DANGEROUS!!!! GET OUT OF THE SIDECAR AND FOR THE LOVE OF LIGHT DON'T GET IN ANY BUCKETS!!!" pleads another.

Given that there's apparently only going to be one of these figures distributed, it's likely going to be a very hot commodity, even if only to ensure the safety of poor Alpha, who clearly doesn't know what he's getting into. For those in Japan, the Final Fantasy 14 KFC collaboration will be available from June 10 until June 30, and will only be available via online orders.

