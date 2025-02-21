The League of Legends fighting game spin-off won't be getting its big playtest, but that's so that more of you can play it later this year

Shaun Rivera, the director of League of Legends spin-off 2XKO , has cleared up some confusion around Riot's plans for the 2v2 fighting game in a new tweet.

"We’ve seen and enjoyed the crazy memes and the hysteria of the subreddit while waiting for the Feb update, and wanna correct some of the misinformation going around," he writes.

Rather than sticking to the original plan of running a "larger-scale global playtest" in March, there will be a "much smaller one." This is so that the team can work on the game itself and ensure that more of you can play it later this year.

Hey all, I posted this on the 2X subreddit, but wanted more folks to be able to see it so dropping it here as well. We’ve seen and enjoyed the crazy memes and the hysteria of the subreddit while waiting for the Feb update, and wanna correct some of the misinformation going…February 20, 2025

The autocombo system in 2XKO is also being reworked. Pulse Fuse is an ability you can select at the start of a match and works similarly to Tekken 8's beginner-friendly control scheme where basic combos can be activated with shorter button sequences, but doesn't really allow for the full moveset of a character to be utilized. Now, "Pulse is removed and replaced with an autocombo setting that each player can toggle on or off during champ select." This means you'll be able to use a different Fuse but newbies can still get the benefits of Pulse.

Tekken 8 was my first fighting game and I enjoyed the beginner setting, but quickly realized its shortcomings. That could be toggled on and off at will, so I think this is a good change for 2XKO, even though it can only be toggled during character selection.

Replacing Pulse is a new Fuse called Sidekick. If you choose it, "your point and assist never switch. Instead, your assist champ stays sidelined to support your point champ, who gains additional health."

This Is a result of feedback from those of you who wanted to play more of a supporting role in the fights so that you can learn the game at your own pace rather than fighting for your life on the frontlines.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for any other "cool stuff" you may have seen the team "cooking", Rivera says "we are not quite ready to talk about that just yet."